JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and $285,858.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

