JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Target Price to 9,700.00

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,855.50.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.