JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.10. 1,161,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,865,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day moving average is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

