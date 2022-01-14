JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,419

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,477 ($20.05) to GBX 1,419 ($19.26) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.32) to GBX 1,450 ($19.68) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.51) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.18).

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,123 ($15.24) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($11.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($17.32). The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

