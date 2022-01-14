JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target to 1,724.00

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSDVY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $659.18.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,675. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.