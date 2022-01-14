JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

IOT stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

