JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Target Price to €6.60

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIOSF remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.