JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.95 ($73.80).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.