JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.56 ($54.04).

FRE stock opened at €36.73 ($41.73) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of €35.95 and a 200-day moving average of €40.70.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

