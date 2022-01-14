JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target to €27.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($28.41) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.