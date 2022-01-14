JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €17.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.44 ($18.68).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

