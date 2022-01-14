Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 282.3% in December

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 282.3% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JRNGF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Journey Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.