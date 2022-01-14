Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Insider Sells $35,763.70 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Trehu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 3,005 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $21,936.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

