Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Sells $54,676.30 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JNCE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

