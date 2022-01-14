Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.51 and last traded at $53.61. Approximately 6,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 198,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $791.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Joint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

