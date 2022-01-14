Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. 107,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

