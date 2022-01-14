John Viii Stark Sells 172,167 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $33,248,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $26,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $25,618,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

