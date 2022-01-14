John Tognetti Purchases 53,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$29,323.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,472,294.53.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tognetti acquired 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$160,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti acquired 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

