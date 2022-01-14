John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 83,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HEQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,691. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

