JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.69

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 12752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of JFrog by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1,504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

