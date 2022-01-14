Jennison Associates LLC Sells 845,951 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,951 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $2,844,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

