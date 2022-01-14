Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,364 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.