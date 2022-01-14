Jennison Associates LLC Sells 247,022 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 82.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,022 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Syneos Health by 148.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

