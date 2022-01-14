Jennison Associates LLC Sells 162,444 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aramark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Aramark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aramark by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,567 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Aramark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.97. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

