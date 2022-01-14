Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.