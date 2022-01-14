Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2.45 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,477 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of HPQ opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

