Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.76% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. Archaea Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

