Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 831,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

