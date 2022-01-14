Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PagerDuty by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,571.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after buying an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

