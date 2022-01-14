Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UWM Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UWM in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

