Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Simon Property Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

NYSE SPG opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.61. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

