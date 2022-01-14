Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($10.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

