Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $251.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

