Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.97.

Shares of MTB opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,826,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

