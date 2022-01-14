Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

