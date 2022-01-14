Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,211. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

