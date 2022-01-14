Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.