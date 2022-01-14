Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
JEF stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
