Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $840.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $970.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $878.06.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $748.12 on Monday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $801.45 and a 200-day moving average of $813.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.