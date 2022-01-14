Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NatWest Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NatWest Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NatWest Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

