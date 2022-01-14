Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.