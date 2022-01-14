Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

