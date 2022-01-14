Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). Equities analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 642,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $7,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

