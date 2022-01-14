Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

