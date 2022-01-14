Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.11 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $107.97 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,555,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

