JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

JDSPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 250.00 to 265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $2.70 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

