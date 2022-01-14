JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €23.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.52 ($25.59).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €22.48 ($25.55). 95,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($41.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.04.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.