Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 8,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
