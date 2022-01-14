Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 8,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

