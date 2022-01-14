James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

JHX opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $903.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

