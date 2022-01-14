James D. Dondero Acquires 14,100 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.54 per share, for a total transaction of 190,914.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NXDT opened at 14.35 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 10.50 and a 52-week high of 15.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

