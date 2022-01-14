James C. Clemmer Buys 10,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANGO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 66.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 231,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 227,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

